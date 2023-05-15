Wrexham plan talks with Ben Foster over whether he wants to carry on playing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wrexham plan talks with Ben Foster over whether he wants to carry on playing

By Press Association
Wrexham will holds talks with veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster over his future (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham will holds talks with veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster over his future (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wrexham are to hold talks with Ben Foster over whether the former England goalkeeper wants to prolong his career with them in the English Football League.

Foster was retired for nine months until he answered a Wrexham SOS in March after regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury.

The 40-year-old played the final eight games of the season, saving a stoppage-time penalty in the crunch 3-2 victory over title rivals Notts County, as Wrexham won the National League with a record points total of 111.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Ben Foster played a crucial role at the end of Wrexham’s promotion-winning season from the National League (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“A discussion will take place with Ben Foster to establish if his intention is to return to retirement or continue playing,” Wrexham said in a statement announcing their end of season release/retained list.

Foster said last month he could extend his career after Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the EFL under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“You have to contemplate it because to be part of Wrexham is a special thing,” said Foster, who had a loan spell at the Welsh club in 2005 before going on to play for Manchester United, Watford, Birmingham and West Brom.

“It’s nice to be a man of leisure and freedom and I really enjoyed my retirement. I had a great time for nine months.

“But everybody who plays here can see that Wrexham is a really special club.”

Wrexham have extended Paul Mullin’s contract by a further season following promotion.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin has had his contract extended at the Welsh club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mullin has scored 76 goals since joining from Cambridge in the summer of 2021, 47 of them coming last season.

Mark Howard and Anthony Forde have also had one-season contract extensions and Liam McAlinden will be offered a new deal.

Wrexham will exercise the option to keep Scott Butler and Aaron James.

Harry Lennon is to retire from playing due to injury, while Reece Hall-Johnson, Jake Hyde and Rory Watson are among other players to be released.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks