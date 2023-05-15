West Ham wait on Michail Antonio injury update ahead of European semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Ham wait on Michail Antonio injury update ahead of European semi-final

By Press Association
Michail Antonio has a calf injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham are sweating on the fitness of Michail Antonio ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg at AZ Alkmaar.

Antonio’s strike secured a 2-1 win for the Hammers in the first leg at the London Stadium, but the forward missed Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Brentford with a calf problem.

Boss David Moyes made nine changes against the Bees, West Ham’s 53rd match of the season, with the hectic schedule beginning to catch up with his players.

With Gianluca Scamacca injured and Danny Ings struggling for goals, Antonio would be a huge miss as the Hammers bid to reach a first European final in 47 years.

“I’ve no idea yet how he is going to be for Thursday,” said Moyes. “I could put them out and then continue to get more injuries, because we’ve had a relentless season of games which has been really really difficult to cope with.

“I made nine changes because of the fatigue and because we had beaten Manchester United and we had beaten Alkmaar.

“If I’m being honest, if I’m going to keep flogging the same players all the time then I’m going to break them and that’s wrong.

“We had an injury to Michail because he’s been putting in the miles in the games and I just don’t want it to be anybody else. That was the risk.

“We’ll now go into the semi-final, I’ll dust myself down, get myself back on it and we’ll go in there hoping to reach the final.”

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa gave Thomas Frank his 100th win as Brentford boss.

It was all the more impressive given the Bees were without 20-goal frontman Ivan Toney.

“It’s a hamstring injury,” said Frank. “We’ll assess him during the week and, hopefully, he’s going to be available for Tottenham next weekend. That’s what we’re working towards.

“I would obviously like Ivan in the team, but you need other players that can step in and Wissa, again, stepped in and scored. Fantastic.”

