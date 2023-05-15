A dream come true – Pep Guardiola elated at position of treble-chasing Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A dream come true – Pep Guardiola elated at position of treble-chasing Man City

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to a decisive week in their season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to a decisive week in their season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pep Guardiola says a week in which Manchester City can reach the Champions League final and win the Premier League again is a “dream come true”.

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton following City’s victory by the same scoreline at Everton means Guardiola’s side can clinch a fifth title in six seasons next weekend.

But before that City will have to get past holders Real Madrid in a home semi-final second leg to maintain their quest for a first Champions League triumph, with the tie level at 1-1.

“It is a dream come true being here, honestly,” said Guardiola, whose side also have an FA Cup final against Manchester United to look forward to next month.

“I know at the end we maybe don’t get all the trophies, people say we are a not good team, a ‘failure’ team, but it is a dream come true being here.

“We are the only team in Europe fighting for all the competitions: the FA Cup final with Manchester United and still it is not over, the Premier League never ends, we know that from the past with Liverpool.

“(We have) the semi-final at home with our people, second leg trying to reach the final of the Champions League.

“Where we have come from previous seasons is an extraordinary season and hopefully we can finish well.”

City, who are currently on an 11-match winning run in the league as part of a 22-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, can guarantee the Premier League title with victory at home to Chelsea next Sunday.

But they will be confirmed as champions even sooner if Arsenal are defeated at relegation-battling Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Guardiola is taking nothing for granted but knows the win at Everton, after their draw in the Bernabeu, was key in keeping the Gunners out of reach.

Everton went into the game on the back of an impressive 5-1 win at high-flying Brighton but a brace from Ilkay Gundogan either side of Erling Haaland’s 36th league goal of the season secured the points for City at Goodison Park.

“When I see Chelsea and Brighton (City’s next two matches) we have a lot of work to do,” Guardiola added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates in front of fans
Guardiola celebrated with fans after winning at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But this one (Everton) away was a tricky one.

“I was really impressed by the way Everton handled the game against Brighton but from the first minute we controlled the game, except certain transitions.

“They are the best in the Premier League from every free-kick and corner since Sean Dyche went in there, it is almost a goal every time. Arsenal lost here for one corner, so it happens.

“We had the patience and momentum and movements from Riyad (Mahrez) and Phil (Foden) was really good in behind. We scored the goals in the right moment.

“It was so important and nice to to celebrate with our fans away because they are always with us.”

