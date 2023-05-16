On this day in 2010: Dominant England beat Australia to win World Twenty20 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2010: Dominant England beat Australia to win World Twenty20 final

By Press Association
England captain Paul Collingwood (centre) lifts the ICC World Twenty20 trophy (Rebecca Naden/PA)
England captain Paul Collingwood (centre) lifts the ICC World Twenty20 trophy (Rebecca Naden/PA)

England stormed to a seven-wicket victory over Australia at the Kensington Oval to win the ICC World Twenty20 final on this day in  2010.

The victory in Barbados saw England break their 35-year trophy duck in International Cricket Council tournaments.

The ease of England’s success in the final made a mockery of previous failures as Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen’s second-wicket stand of 111 helped them cruise past Australia’s 147 for six with three full overs to spare.

Man of the match Kieswetter hit seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 63 and Pietersen (47 off 31) was almost as dominant in a run chase that became no contest long before captain Paul Collingwood clubbed the winning runs.

Australia, hitherto unbeaten in the tournament, stumbled disastrously to eight for three in the third over after being put in on a pacy pitch.

David Hussey (59) oversaw a well-crafted recovery. But England had taken a telling advantage, and were in no mood to let it slip this time against the old enemy.

England captain Paul Collingwood leaps for joy after scoring the winning runs
England captain Paul Collingwood leaps for joy after scoring the winning runs (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Collingwood said: “This is a very special moment. The guys deserve everything they’ve got today.

“We’ve won a World Cup, and you can never take that away from us. We thoroughly deserve the victory, because of the way we’ve played throughout the tournament.

“We’ve had a lot of belief, and the guys have thought very well for themselves and made the right decisions. In the end, we’ve turned up on a big occasion like this and we’ve performed.”

