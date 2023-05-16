Chelsea swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Sjoeke Nusken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Sjoeke Nusken

By Press Association
Sjoeke Nusken will join Chelsea on a three-year deal from July 1 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sjoeke Nusken will join Chelsea on a three-year deal from July 1 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Germany midfielder Sjoeke Nusken will join Chelsea from Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal from July 1, the Women’s Super League side have announced.

The versatile 22-year-old has already appeared for the Frauen-Bundesliga side close to 100 times and will complete her move at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Nusken, who has also won 15 caps for Germany and scored two goals, said: “I wanted to move to the Women’s Super League because it’s a good league, English football is very cool to play in and it’s the right thing to do now.

“I’m very excited and happy to be at Chelsea and I’m looking forward to next season.

“It’s a big club with such good players. I hope to improve my football skills. I’m very excited to meet my new team-mates and I can learn a lot from them.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Sjoeke is a fantastic young midfield player whose ability to play the ball deep into the opponents’ half is not her only standout strength, there is everything from her interceptions, her reading of the game and her overall presence. She’s dynamic, she’s good aerially and she’s going to be a fantastic signing for this club.”

Chelsea won the Women’s FA Cup for the third successive year on Sunday, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final, and are in the running to claim a fourth consecutive WSL title.

They can move two points clear of current leaders United at the top of the table if they beat West Ham in their game in hand on Wednesday, with only two rounds of the season left after that.

