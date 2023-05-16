August 2024 target set for independent structure to run women’s top two leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
August 2024 target set for independent structure to run women’s top two leagues

By Press Association
A new subsidiary structure for the FA Women’s Super League is set to be in place by August 2024 (John Walton/PA)
The Football Association has set an August 2024 target for the Women’s Super League and Championship to operate under an independently club-owned, club-run structure, the PA news agency understands.

Plans for the top two flights of English women’s football to shift out from under the current direct FA management model have been in the works for some time.

The move will follow a series of consultations with a working group of 10 WSL and Championship executives, chaired by Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, established to steer the next phase of the professional women’s game.

Baroness Sue Campbell praised the progress made by the working group of executives
Baroness Sue Campbell praised the progress made by the working group of executives (Tim Goode/PA)

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said: “I honestly feel we’ve made incredible progress. There’s been a real acceptance that the women’s game needs to be managed differently, run differently, and I think we’ve had some really honest and exciting conversations.

“We have a meeting with all 24 (WSL and Championship) CEOs in June, which again is terrific.”

England did not have a fully professional women’s league until 2018. Since then the game has grown exponentially, and by many indicators was further accelerated by the Lionesses’ triumph at last summer’s European Championship.

Other members of the working group include Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, whose side are in the Women’s Championship, and Manchester United director Patrick Stewart.

Lewes chief executive Maggie Murphy and London City Lionesses chairwoman and founder Diane Culligan both represent Championship sides unaffiliated with men’s teams.

It is a predicament that presents their organisations with unique needs, distinct from those representing resource-rich Premier League sides like Manchester City’s chief football operations officer Omar Berrada.

While compromises may need to be reached between clubs with wildly different challenges, goals and coffers, Campbell vowed that the direction of the women’s game will be, by design, “very different in nature, in shape from the men’s game because I think that’s really important”.

The close of next campaign will also mark the end of the FA’s landmark three-season broadcast deal with the BBC and Sky Sports, believed to be worth about £24million, with internal conversations under way to determine the best approach to negotiating the next iteration.

The current season has seen numerous milestones achieved. All but one WSL club – West Ham – have hosted matches in their main stadia, while this weekend’s FA Cup final broke a world record for a women’s domestic club fixture with 77,390 in attendance at Wembley.

Campbell celebrated those and other successes but says the FA is determined to keep breaking new ground, including ensuring clubs have appropriate and “friendly” facilities and the “right fan environment”.

She added: “It’s a real statement about where the professional women’s game has got to. I don’t want to feel complacent, though, because we’ve still got a long way to go.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but I want to emphasise there’s still a long way to go in terms of getting numbers through gates regularly. We’ve definitely created momentum.”

