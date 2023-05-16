Wigan squad and staff ‘have now been paid’ May wages as club apologise for delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wigan squad and staff ‘have now been paid’ May wages as club apologise for delay

By Press Association
Wigan’s owners have apologised over the latest delay in paying staff wages (Will Matthews/PA)
Wigan's owners have apologised over the latest delay in paying staff wages (Will Matthews/PA)

Wigan’s owners say they have now paid all their players and non-playing staff their wages for this month, with chairman Talal Al Hammad apologising for the stress the delay had caused.

The Latics’ players were given a day off training earlier this month amid the latest hold-up, with Wigan having not paid players or staff on time on four previous occasions this season.

Those delays resulted in a three-point deduction by the English Football League for breaching an agreement made in January, when the club accepted a suspended penalty.

The club, who have been relegated from the Championship, issued a fresh statement on Tuesday, accepting investment had not been directed to “the right areas” and promising a board and staff restructure.

“All remaining playing and non-playing staff have now been paid,” the club’s statement began.

“The ownership group, Phoenix 2021 Limited, has committed a substantial seven-figure sum to Wigan Athletic to secure the immediate future of the club. The EFL has visibility of this amount.

“Phoenix 2021 Limited, under the ownership of Mr Abdulrahman Al Jasmi and Wigan Athletic FC chairman Talal Al Hammad, insist they are fully committed to the club.”

Al Hammad added: “I firstly want to apologise again to all staff, players, fans and wider stakeholders for the stress this delay has caused.

Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad says he is
Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad says he is “fully committed” to the club (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“As an ownership group, we have invested well in excess of £20million since we came on board in 2021. Clearly mistakes have been made and this investment has not been spent in the right areas, meaning finances this season have been difficult to sustain.

“This latest payment will ensure our wage obligations are secured until we finalise a sustainable budget for next season.

“There will also shortly be announcements made regarding board and staff restructures which will help us deliver this.

“I finally again want to reassure all Wigan Athletic staff, players and fans that Mr Al Jasmi and I are fully committed to the club with manager Shaun Maloney at the helm.”

Phoenix completed its takeover of Wigan in March 2021, with the club having spent the previous nine months in administration.

