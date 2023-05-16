Michael Carrick urges Middlesbrough to seize moment ahead of Coventry clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Carrick urges Middlesbrough to seize moment ahead of Coventry clash

By Press Association
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has urged his players to seize the moment as they attempt to reach the Sky Bet Championship play-off final (Nigel French/PA)
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has urged his players to seize the moment as they attempt to reach the Sky Bet Championship play-off final (Nigel French/PA)

Michael Carrick has told his Middlesbrough players to be ready to seize their big moment as they attempt to ease themselves to within one game of the Premier League.

Boro welcome Coventry to the Riverside Stadium for the second leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final on Wednesday evening, with Sunday’s first leg having ended 0-0.

The stakes are high as the sides prepare to meet for the third time in 10 days – they drew 1-1 at the Riverside on the last day of the regular season – and former Manchester United and England midfielder Carrick knows the tie could be decided by the finest of margins.

Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom has scored 28 league goals this season
Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom has scored 28 league goals this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Asked what could make the difference in such a tight contest, he said: “No game of football is ever the same, but you’ve got to take your moments, take your chances and capitalise on them at the right time. That’s a big part of it.

“There are always momentum swings in games and you have to manage them right. There is never one thing that defines them – it can be a mistake, it can be individual brilliance or magic. Hopefully we get that and it goes our way.”

Boro have match-winners within their squad – striker Chuba Akpom goes into the game with 28 league goals to his name this season, although none in his last three, and loan signing Cameron Archer has scored 11 since his January arrival from Aston Villa – but head coach Carrick has put all his players on red alert.

He said: “It could be anybody. The boys have got to be ready – and they will be. Who knows who it might be? Expect the unexpected.

“Sometimes it might be someone no-one is expecting or would put a bet on being the one to make a difference. Everyone has got to be ready.”

Boro are looking to end a six-year exile from the top flight, but Carrick does not view the quest for a return as pressure.

He said: “We don’t see it as a pressure, we see it as a privilege. It’s a great position to be in and so we’ll try to relish it and embrace it.

“But we have to remember that we do have a job to do. We’re not coming to just enjoy the occasion, there is business to take care off and there is a way of going about that.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has warned his players the key to success could lie in their minds
Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has warned his players the key to success could lie in their minds (Richard Sellers/PA)

“We’ve got to stay level-headed and focus on our performance because that’s what will get us the result. Your mentality and your mindset is the most powerful tool.

“There are plenty of people with skills, attributes and abilities, but in the end, at this level, the difference can be what’s going on between your ears.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks