You’re asking the wrong person – Emma Hayes not interested in title permutations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

You’re asking the wrong person – Emma Hayes not interested in title permutations

By Press Association
Chelsea boss Hayes insists she is not paying attention to the WSL table (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea boss Hayes insists she is not paying attention to the WSL table (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes insists she has no time to monitor the Women’s Super League table, despite a scenario that could see her side seal a fourth straight title on Sunday.

The second-placed Blues, fresh from lifting their third consecutive FA Cup, are one point behind Manchester United, but have a game in hand on the league leaders, who have just two remaining in their campaign.

That means victory against West Ham on Tuesday and Arsenal on Sunday would be enough for Chelsea should United fail to beat Manchester City on the penultimate day of the season.

Chelsea won a third straight FA Cup on Sunday
Chelsea won a third straight FA Cup on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hayes was adamant she is unaware of how invested her players might be in potential permutations, saying:  “I promise you I’ve got so much to do I’m not privy to some of their ridiculous conversations, thank goodness.

“They don’t want me being part of them anyway. We’re all football fans too, but I know the dressing room and, as far as we’re concerned, we’re in control of what we want to do and that’s I think all we focus on.

“I didn’t even realise we could go top if we won tomorrow until someone told me yesterday, so you’re asking the wrong person here about all of those things. I don’t pay attention to them because your head gets away with you, so I’ve learned now I never look at them.”

West Ham are still in search of a first league win in 2023.

Manager Paul Konchesky said: “It’s a tough time, for me, it’s a tough time for them and as a whole group at the club. We know we’re going through a tough time, but there are games where we have been really close to winning and we haven’t won. It even looks worse when we haven’t picked up points.

“We haven’t been out of any game, we’ve been in most games we’ve played and it just hasn’t turned the corner for us.”

Arsenal are fighting to retain their place in the Champions League for another season after selling out the Emirates Stadium for their semi-final against Wolfsburg earlier this month.

With three European spots available, Jonas Eidevall will hope to put some distance between his third-placed side and Manchester City below them when the Gunners travel to Everton.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall hopes to lead his side back into the Champions League
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall hopes to lead his side back into the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal are level on 44 points with City but have played one game fewer and also have a better goal difference.

Eidevall anticipates Tuesday’s opponents will be ready to bounce back from their thumping 7-0 defeat to defending champions Chelsea last time out.

He said: “I always expect our opponents to be fully motivated. I expect us to be fully motivated as well, so my expectations are never different from that. I don’t want to draw too much conclusion on that result last week.

“There were performances in that game that were good from Everton, and there were performances that were not so good, like in any football game you play, so we just need to prepare our way playing the game.”

Everton boss Brian Sorensen is confident injured City loanee Jess Park will be fit for the World Cup
Everton boss Brian Sorensen is confident Jess Park (pictured) will be fit for the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton manager Brian Sorensen assuaged fears that City loanee and England international Jess Park could be ruled out of World Cup consideration with the same shoulder injury that has forced her to miss the remainder of the domestic campaign.

He said: “No, it’s a six-week injury and it was three weeks ago now. She should be ready to go on the pitch when we play the last game against City, I think that’s the time schedule. That’s the latest I’ve heard. She’s back at City, she’s in their hands. But last I spoke to her, it shouldn’t affect (it), so let’s cross our fingers for that.”

The sixth-placed Toffees are assured of another top-flight season but, with 27 points, are well out of European contention.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks