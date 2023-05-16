Lee Johnson excited by season finale as Hibernian push for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson excited by season finale as Hibernian push for Europe

By Press Association
Lee Johnson is excited about Hibs’ ending to the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson is excited about Hibs’ ending to the season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is relishing a blockbuster finale to the season as his team bid to secure a European place.

The Easter Road side finish their campaign with back-to-back home games against the cinch Premiership’s top two of Rangers and Celtic followed by an Edinburgh derby away to Hearts on the final day.

The stakes are high for Johnson’s team, who are currently fifth in the table, a point behind the Jambos and three ahead of St Mirren.

A fifth-placed finish will be enough to earn a crack at Europe next term as long as Celtic beat Championship side Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next month, while fourth will guarantee a place in continental competition regardless.

“We’re very excited, it’s a great three games,” Johnson told Sky Sports. “We’ve got Rangers at home on the Sunday, Celtic at home on the Wednesday and Hearts away on the Saturday, so it doesn’t get bigger than that for us.

“We’re in good form, the boys are playing well and feeling confident, so we have to maximise the points on offer, but they’re tough games.”

Hibs are buoyed by a four-game unbeaten run ahead of their visit from Rangers this Sunday and Johnson is heartened by the way his team performed in their goalless draw away to Aberdeen last weekend.

“We were outstanding on Saturday,” he said. “Aberdeen are on a great run but the boys absolutely implemented the game plan to perfection apart from that elusive goal.

“We hit the woodwork four times, missed a penalty and dominated between the boxes. It was really good from us but we need to maintain that standard and performance level.

“We were disappointed we couldn’t take the three as that would put us in with a shout of fighting for third but we will keep fighting. It’s important for us we continue to improve because it’s a relatively new project.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks