Lautaro Martinez summons World Cup-winning spirit as Inter see off AC Milan

Lautaro Martinez sealed Inter Milan’s passage into the Champions League final after tapping into the spirit of Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

Either Manchester City or Real Madrid, who meet on Wednesday, await in Istanbul on June 10 after Inter completed a 3-0 aggregate win over AC Milan at the San Siro.

Argentina striker Martinez struck the only goal of a scrappy second leg and was the most dangerous player on the pitch as Inter stayed in the chase for their fourth European crown.

“We did a great job in both matches. The key was the group,” Martinez told Sky Italia.

“I had a similar experience at the World Cup – if you are united, you get to play these very important matches in the best possible way.

“Every time I take the pitch I try to give my best in order to help my team-mates. We knew we had this opportunity to reach the Champions League final and today we completed our job.”

Inter Milan celebrate booking their place in the Champions League final (AP/Antonio Calanni/PA)

AC Milan started with urgency as they looked to overturn the 2-0 deficit from the first leg and had Brahim Diaz converted an early chance they might have turned the tie on its head.

But they soon ran out ideas and once Rafael Leao had pulled a shot across the face of goal just before half-time, they failed to threaten again.

“The players gave their all in both legs. Inter deserved to win and we congratulate them,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sports.