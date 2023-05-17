Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in doubt due to persistent rain in northern Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in doubt due to persistent rain in northern Italy

By Press Association
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been hit by bad weather (David Davies/PA)
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been hit by bad weather (David Davies/PA)

Formula One personnel have been told to stay away from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with adverse weather conditions placing doubts over this weekend’s race in Imola, the PA news agency understands.

Persistent rain in the region saw the paddock at the circuit in northern Italy evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding.

Although the track is not under water, the surrounding area is struggling to cope with the extreme weather and the rain is forecast to continue on Wednesday.

Italy Floods
The Emilia Romagna region has been hit by heavy floods (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

PA understands that if conditions do not improve, there is a risk the sixth round of the season could be cancelled.

F1 bosses remain in constant dialogue with the promoter and local authorities to see if it can press on with the schedule, with first practice due to start on Friday.

A final decision on whether the race can go ahead is expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

Although the circuit has not been flooded, there are concerns over the safety of transporting spectators to and from the venue, and also having to divert emergency services to stage the race.

The grid’s 10 teams will also face a scramble to get ready for the event following the evacuation on Tuesday, and the advice by local authorities not to travel to the circuit on Wednesday.

The Emilia Romagna region has been badly affected by torrential rain which caused extensive flooding, killing two people and forcing hundreds to be evacuated from their homes, earlier this month.

The race in Imola is due to kick off F1’s first triple header of the season, with races to follow on consecutive weekends in Monaco and Spain in the sport’s record 23-round campaign.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen holds a 14-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings after five races.

