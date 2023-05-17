David Martindale asks transfer targets to look beyond Livingston limitations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Martindale asks transfer targets to look beyond Livingston limitations

By Press Association
David Martindale is working with a reduced budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale is working with a reduced budget (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David Martindale is braced for an “extremely challenging” summer transfer window as he tries to convince his targets to look beyond the relatively low finances being offered by Livingston.

The Lions’ wage bill is set to be slashed from £1.4million to £1.2m after they missed out on the top six in the cinch Premiership this term.

Martindale admits he is even struggling to recruit from the Championship, but he remains confident he will be able to find enough quality players who will see the value of taking a financial hit to expose themselves to Scottish top-flight football.

“Financially it’s going to be a difficult challenge,” he said on Wednesday. “I need to cut the budget by around £200,000. We already have the lowest budget in the league and we’re losing another £200,000 so that is going to make it extremely challenging.

“I’m finding it challenging this year but recruitment is a part of the job I really enjoy. I think we’ve been fairly successful at it over the years and hopefully we can do that again.

“I spent three or four hours face to face with a couple of players yesterday and I’ve got a Zoom call with a player today so I am having conversations with a view to getting players in but it’s been a little more difficult than it’s been in the past.

“We’ve missed out on probably two or three players from the Championship that we’d earmarked.

“Let’s be honest, players are not coming to Livingston for the finances but I’m hoping that by showing them round the stadium, showing them what we’re trying to do as a club and showing them the consistency we’ve had in the Premiership for the last five years that it ticks a box and helps bring them into the building.

“You’re pulling on their heartstrings a little.”

Martindale, meanwhile, is hoping that Livingston will benefit from playing at home against Dundee United this weekend. The Lions have lost 12 of their 18 league games on the road this term, including each of their last seven, while they have won their last two at home.

“Away from home, we’ve not been good enough,” said the manager. “Our away record is better than some but it’s nowhere near what it should be in terms of the goals we’ve been shipping.

“We’re different at home. It’s up to me to find that balance and correct it going into the new season. Our away record’s been terrible but we’re at home on Saturday and Wednesday so hopefully we can rectify things that have been causing us problems in games recently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks