Mark Robins makes ‘easy decision’ to agree new four-year contract with Coventry

Coventry boss Mark Robins has agreed a new four-year deal with the club.

The 53-year-old is set to sign a contract which will keep him at the Coventry Building Society Arena until 2027 later this week.

Robins joined the Sky Blues for his second spell in March 2017 and the new deal could therefore see him reach a decade of service with the Sky Bet Championship side.

He has achieved much with Coventry having won the Checkatrade Trophy in 2017 before guiding the club out of League Two via the play-offs in 2018. He earned another promotion in 2019-20 from League One into the Championship, finishing top of the table to win the title.

Robins will be hoping to toast more success with Coventry when they visit Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Should they come through their play-off second leg – the tie is poised at 0-0 after a stalemate at home – they will get the opportunity to face Luton in the final at Wembley on May 27, with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.

Robins told Coventry’s official website: “I am delighted to agree terms of a new contract with Coventry.

“While our focus is on tonight’s game, the journey that we have been on together as a club has been amazing so far.

“I look forward to continuing that work in the next four years and the improvement on and off the pitch of this great football club.

“This was an easy decision to make and I thank the club for their continued support.”