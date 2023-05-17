McGregor’s documentary and Coric’s ice cream love – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

Harry Kane marked mental health awareness week.

Tennis

Ice cream fuelled Borna Coric’s Italian Open progress.

You want to know the secret?Promise yourself a gelato per day for as long as you are in Rome and you will give all you have to stay another day 😛🍦Great match yesterdayQF 🔛 pic.twitter.com/ib8uBY4IBX — borna coric (@borna_coric) May 17, 2023

Elise Mertens was seeing the sights in Rome.

Formula One

Drivers’ thoughts were with the people of Emilia Romagna.

Sorry for the fans that this weekend’s race has been cancelled but the safety of everyone involved always has to come first. Wishing all the best to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region and surrounding areas that have been affected by these floods. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 17, 2023

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023

Thoughts are with the people in the Emilia-Romagna region, hoping everyone stays safe! https://t.co/9PqrmrZO9l — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) May 17, 2023

Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region. Stay safe 🙏#ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/yr5y7tUQxw — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) May 17, 2023

Race weekend in Imola is unfortunately canceled but way more important now: really hope all the people who live in the Emilia-Romagna region stay safe in the next few days !! — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) May 17, 2023

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen attempted to promote the IPL.

That humdinger of a game in Lucknow last night on a TUESDAY EVENING. If you have never been to an @IPL game, if you love sport & you want to experience atmosphere in a stadium, you HAVE TO do it. No others sport in any other country does what the crowds do here in the IPL! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 17, 2023

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.

We are both truly grateful for the money raised especially at these tough times? Thanks for everything you have done for us all? Much love rob x — Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) May 17, 2023

Rowing

Helen Glover geared up for the European Championships.

MMA

Conor McGregor’s new documentary was out.