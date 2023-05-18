Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Kenny names experimental squad for Republic of Ireland training camp

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is preparing for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is preparing for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar (Niall Carson/PA)

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named seven uncapped players in a 22-man squad for a training camp in Bristol ahead of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with Greece and Gibraltar.

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary, Hull defender Sean McLoughlin, Millwall full-back Danny McNamara and Everton striker Tom Cannon, who spent the season on loan at Preston, are among those called up by Kenny.

Goalkeepers James Talbot and Brian Maher, from Bohemians and Derry City respectively, and Shamrock Rovers winger Neil Farrugia have also been included.

Uncapped Hull defender Sean McLoughlin has been included in Republic of Ireland's upcoming training camp
Uncapped Hull defender Sean McLoughlin has been included in Republic of Ireland’s upcoming training camp (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Ireland take on Greece on Friday, June 16 in Athens before hosting Gibraltar three days later at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, having begun their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat against France in March.

Selected players, who compete either in the EFL or the League of Ireland, will gather at Bristol City’s training ground next week.

Ireland internationals involved at Premier League clubs will be absent as the top-flight season does not finish until May 28, in addition to Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath and overseas-based players Mikey Johnston (Vitoria de Guimaraes) and Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid).

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan and Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor will not be involved in the camp because of their clubs’ participation in the EFL play-offs.

Millwall’s Danny McNamara is among the new faces
Millwall’s Danny McNamara is among the new faces (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick and Preston’s Alan Browne miss out due to injuries but are expected to be in contention for the qualifiers.

Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene will report to continue his recovery from a hamstring problem, while Andrew Omobamidele, Callum Robinson and Seamus Coleman are sidelined.

“The six-week break between the end of the Championship and our qualifier in Greece is something we have to navigate and make sure our preparations are planned well,” Kenny told the Football Association of Ireland.

“This training camp in Bristol for four days is essential before we travel to Turkey on June 5 for nine days ahead of our visit to Athens and we’re looking forward to a good four days training and some sharp sessions.”

Squad: Max O’Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff), James McClean (Wigan), Ryan Manning (Swansea), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Sean McLaughlin (Hull); Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Wigan).

