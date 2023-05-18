John McGinn targeting better days with Scotland after winning best player award

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland midfielder John McGinn believes they have learned from past mistakes as they prepare for this summer’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Steve Clarke’s men are looking to build on a flying start to their qualifying campaign after beating Cyprus and Spain in their opening fixtures. Scotland play Norway in Oslo on June 17 before hosting Georgia at Hampden three days later.

Last June Scotland missed out on a World Cup place when they lost at home to Ukraine in the play-offs, before suffering a 3-0 Nations League defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

They did comfortably beat Armenia twice in the same camp and ultimately won their Nations League group but they are looking to improve their preparations for the latest post-season schedule.

Aston Villa captain McGinn, who has been voted the William Hill men’s international player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association for a fourth consecutive season, said: “It was a completely unusual experience for all of us having such an important game and the gap in between. We didn’t do a training camp last year so this year we are doing it.

“We don’t know if that’s going to bring a change but that is something we have to try and address. We’re more than happy to do that, train away, keep ourselves fit and give ourselves the best possible chance of winning these two games.

“Whether that would have changed the result last year, I don’t know. But that’s the sign of the growth of the squad, not only us on the park. Off the park we’re learning from our mistakes. That’s us coming together.”

Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir won the Glen’s SFWA women’s international player of the year award.

The 27-year-old marked her 98th cap for Scotland with a goal in the 4-0 win at home to Costa Rica in April.

Weir said: “I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me and I’m really proud to accept the award. I’d like to thank my team-mates and the staff I work with throughout the season.”