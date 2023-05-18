Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder to leave WSL leaders Chelsea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson will leave the club at the end of the season, along with midfielder Pernille Harder.

Eriksson, who has won four Women’s Super League titles since arriving at Kingsmeadow in 2017 from Swedish side Linkopings, delivered the news of her departure in an emotional message to supporters via the club’s Twitter feed.

The 29-year-old has made 149 appearances for Emma Hayes’ side and will hope to cap a trophy-laden spell at the club by adding another WSL success to the FA Cup won on Sunday.

An amazing journey, an emotional goodbye. 🥺 After six incredible years, @MagdaEricsson will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/sBAYlFSegS — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 18, 2023

Denmark international Harder is coming to the end of her third season at the club having joined in 2020 from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, and is aiming to win her third WSL title.

Chelsea lead Manchester United – who they defeated 1-0 in the Wembley showpiece – by two points with two games to play, away to Arsenal and at home to Reading.

Should they hold off United and retain the title it will bring Eriksson’s total trophy haul to 12 at the club, whilst Harder will claim her seventh major honour.

“It’s really difficult even to talk about and say out loud,” said a tearful Eriksson. “It feels kind of surreal. The news that I have for the fans and for the world is that I will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea’s Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson lift the Women’s FA Cup at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s been an unbelievable time, the best time of my life. It’s been six unbelievable years, together with my teammates, together with the fans and the club in general.

“I feel so privileged to have been on this journey with the club as we’ve really established ourselves as one of the best clubs in the world.”

Chelsea’s hopes of achieving an unprecedented treble were dashed by defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in April.

Magdalena Eriksson will hope to leave after lifting the WSL trophy again (Adam Davy/PA)

Nevertheless, the captain has the chance to end her time in west London by helping her side to a fourth domestic double in six seasons.

“It’s been such an amazing journey so I feel I’m not only sad, even though it might look like it,” she added.

“I’m also really, really happy and just proud of the whole journey and everything we’ve been through together. It’s mixed emotions for sure.”