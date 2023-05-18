Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder to leave WSL leaders Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder to leave WSL leaders Chelsea

By Press Association
Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson will leave Chelsea at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson will leave Chelsea at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson will leave the club at the end of the season, along with midfielder Pernille Harder.

Eriksson, who has won four Women’s Super League titles since arriving at Kingsmeadow in 2017 from Swedish side Linkopings, delivered the news of her departure in an emotional message to supporters via the club’s Twitter feed.

The 29-year-old has made 149 appearances for Emma Hayes’ side and will hope to cap a trophy-laden spell at the club by adding another WSL success to the FA Cup won on Sunday.

Denmark international Harder is coming to the end of her third season at the club having joined in 2020 from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, and is aiming to win her third WSL title.

Chelsea lead Manchester United – who they defeated 1-0 in the Wembley showpiece – by two points with two games to play, away to Arsenal and at home to Reading.

Should they hold off United and retain the title it will bring Eriksson’s total trophy haul to 12 at the club, whilst Harder will claim her seventh major honour.

“It’s really difficult even to talk about and say out loud,” said a tearful Eriksson. “It feels kind of surreal. The news that I have for the fans and for the world is that I will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

Chelsea’s Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson lift the Women's FA Cup at Wembley
Chelsea's Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson lift the Women's FA Cup at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s been an unbelievable time, the best time of my life. It’s been six unbelievable years, together with my teammates, together with the fans and the club in general.

“I feel so privileged to have been on this journey with the club as we’ve really established ourselves as one of the best clubs in the world.”

Chelsea’s hopes of achieving an unprecedented treble were dashed by defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final in April.

Magdalena Eriksson will hope to leave after lifting the WSL trophy again
Magdalena Eriksson will hope to leave after lifting the WSL trophy again (Adam Davy/PA)

Nevertheless, the captain has the chance to end her time in west London by helping her side to a fourth domestic double in six seasons.

“It’s been such an amazing journey so I feel I’m not only sad, even though it might look like it,” she added.

“I’m also really, really happy and just proud of the whole journey and everything we’ve been through together. It’s mixed emotions for sure.”

