Dundee United defend Charlie Mulgrew attending Celtic event for ‘good cause’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dundee United defend Charlie Mulgrew attending Celtic event for ‘good cause’

By Press Association
Charlie Mulgrew has come under criticism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charlie Mulgrew has come under criticism (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has defended Charlie Mulgrew following criticism over his decision to attend a Celtic event less than 48 hours before a crucial relegation battle at Livingston.

Celtic this week confirmed former Hoops player Mulgrew would be a special guest at their ‘A Night with Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig’ event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old United defender is set to return to the squad for the cinch Premiership encounter in West Lothian on Saturday after being suspended for last weekend’s defeat by Ross County, which sent Goodwin’s side to the bottom of the table with three matches remaining.

Goodwin sees no problem with Mulgrew’s decision to attend an event that will raise money for the Celtic FC Foundation, the club’s charitable arm.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with the negative reaction to that,” the United boss said.

“I mean, Charlie is going there to support an ex-team-mate, it’s a charitable foundation, and it’s a Thursday night.

“It would be different if it was (Friday) night and he was going to be out until all hours of the morning.

“Charlie is going to go there and do a little bit of a Q&A along with Scott Brown, and he’s not hanging around too long.

“He is going to drive to the event and drive back, there will be no alcohol involved.

“People just need to relax a little bit and understand it’s for a good cause, what Charlie is doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks