Dundee United defend Charlie Mulgrew attending Celtic event for ‘good cause’

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has defended Charlie Mulgrew following criticism over his decision to attend a Celtic event less than 48 hours before a crucial relegation battle at Livingston.

Celtic this week confirmed former Hoops player Mulgrew would be a special guest at their ‘A Night with Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig’ event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old United defender is set to return to the squad for the cinch Premiership encounter in West Lothian on Saturday after being suspended for last weekend’s defeat by Ross County, which sent Goodwin’s side to the bottom of the table with three matches remaining.

Goodwin sees no problem with Mulgrew’s decision to attend an event that will raise money for the Celtic FC Foundation, the club’s charitable arm.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with the negative reaction to that,” the United boss said.

“I mean, Charlie is going there to support an ex-team-mate, it’s a charitable foundation, and it’s a Thursday night.

“It would be different if it was (Friday) night and he was going to be out until all hours of the morning.

“Charlie is going to go there and do a little bit of a Q&A along with Scott Brown, and he’s not hanging around too long.

“He is going to drive to the event and drive back, there will be no alcohol involved.

“People just need to relax a little bit and understand it’s for a good cause, what Charlie is doing.”