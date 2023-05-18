Mat Sadler named new Walsall head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mat Sadler named new Walsall head coach

By Press Association
Former Walsall defender Mat Sadler has taken over as head coach (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Walsall defender Mat Sadler has taken over as head coach (Nick Potts/PA)

Walsall have appointment Mat Sadler as their new head coach on a permanent deal.

Sadler had been interim manager for the final month of the Sky Bet League Two season after former boss Michael Flynn was sacked in April.

The 38-year-old former Birmingham, Shrewsbury and Walsall defender led the Saddlers to final-day 2-1 victory over Doncaster which put an end to a nine-game winless run and confirmed a 16th-placed finish in the league.

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott told the club website: “I am both pleased and confident in the appointment of Mat Sadler to be our new head xoach

“I believe in who he is and who he can become as a football professional, I believe in who he is as a leader, and most importantly I believe in who he is as a man with high integrity, outstanding grit and determination, and strong personal values which match the culture that we are trying to build at Walsall FC.”

Sadler, who spent two spells as a player at Walsall, added: “Firstly, I can’t wait to get started. We’ve gone through the process and in the back of my head was just being desperate to get started so I can’t wait for the opportunity to do that.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of the process for giving me the opportunity and it’s not one that I take at all lightly – it’s one I have real honour in being asked to do.

“It goes without saying that I will give it absolutely everything to make sure it’s a success over the coming years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks