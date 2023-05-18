Aaron Ramsdale signs new Arsenal deal until 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Ramsdale signs new Arsenal deal until 2026

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsdale has committed his long-term future to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new contract with the club.

The England international has established himself as a key figure at the Emirates since he joined from Sheffield United in 2021.

Ramsdale’s previous terms were due to expire in 2025 and this new deal is set to run until 2026 with Arsenal holding the option to extend it by a further year, the PA news agency understands.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract.

“The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

“It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

Aaron Ramsdale has been in fine form for Arsenal this season
Ramsdale has made 39 appearances for Arsenal this season and kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions.

Sporting Director Edu added: “It’s great that we’ve agreed and completed a new contract with Aaron.

“We have enjoyed so many positive moments from Aaron’s performances in his two years with us and are looking forward to many more.

“We must also remember that Aaron is still very young, so there is still a lot more to come from him, as we continue to build with our young foundations.”

