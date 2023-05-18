Wasps have Championship licence revoked by Rugby Football Union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wasps have Championship licence revoked by Rugby Football Union

By Press Association
Wasps continue to unravel after they were removed from next season’s Championship (Jacob King/PA)
Wasps continue to unravel after they were removed from next season’s Championship (Jacob King/PA)

Wasps must begin rebuilding from the bottom of the league pyramid after the Rugby Football Union revoked their licence to play in next season’s Championship.

Hopes that new owners HALO22 Limited could relaunch Wasps in the second tier have been dashed due to their failure to meet an RFU deadline for proving the club could still operate at the required level.

Among the commitments that have not been kept are the provision of evidence that creditors have been paid and the creation of a suitable governance structure.

The RFU has also been told by Wasps that they are unable to recruit staff or players until additional finance has been secured and cannot recommit to playing in the Championship.

Two-time European champions Wasps have been demoted to the bottom of the league pyramid
Two-time European champions Wasps have been demoted to the bottom of the league pyramid (David Jones/PA)

Wasps entered administration in December because of debts totalling £95million and as a result were removed from the Gallagher Premiership.

The RFU granted permission to play in the Championship in December following a takeover by new owners, but has now been forced to remove them from the league structure.

“This is not the outcome anyone in rugby wanted and all those involved with the club will be deeply disappointed,” RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“We have worked with the new owners for the past six months to try to ensure that a robust plan could be put in place for the club to continue to play in the Championship while players and staff could receive monies owed to them.

This is not the outcome anyone in rugby wanted
RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney expressed disappointment (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The RFU is working closely in partnership with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players Association to ensure players are supported.

“We are also working together at pace to ensure the game emerges from this challenging time on a strong and sound financial footing.”

Wasps’ demotion to the bottom of the playing pyramid is another depressing episode in the English club game’s battle with its shaky financial foundations.

The ambitions that Worcester could be relaunched in the Championship have also ended because of a dispute over terms between their new owners Atlas and the RFU.

Wasps, the winners of six Premiership titles and two European cups, were intending to play their home games at Worcester’s ground Sixways, paying Atlas a fee to do so.

London Irish are the latest club to find themselves in a perilous position with the RFU setting a deadline of May 30 to sure up their finances or risk being removed from the Premiership.

Leicester and Exeter have also felt the pinch and needed additional financing earlier in the season to stay afloat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks