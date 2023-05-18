Tom Curry wants action over ‘crocodile roll’ technique that sidelined twin Ben

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Curry wants action over ‘crocodile roll’ technique that sidelined twin Ben

By Press Association
Brothers Tom Curry and Ben Curry in action for Sale (David Davies/PA)
Tom Curry believes rugby should act to prevent the type of injury that has ended the World Cup aspirations of his twin brother Ben.

Ben has been ruled out of Sale’s first Gallagher Premiership final since 2006 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury in Sunday’s semi-final victory over Leicester.

The 24-year-old needs surgery that entails four to six months of recovery, all but ruling him out of the World Cup with England’s opener taking place against Argentina on September 9.

It is a savage blow given his breakthrough international season produced four appearances in the Six Nations.

He was contesting the ball on the ground when he was twisted away by Leicester in a manoeuvre known as a ‘crocodile roll’, a controversial breakdown technique which has the capacity to cause significant injuries.

England flanker Jack Willis was sidelined for a year after being rolled out of a ruck against Italy in the 2021 Six Nations and there have been calls for this occupational hazard for back rows to be outlawed.

“If there was something to prevent that (crocodile roll), it would be nice. I think we’ve got to that point now,” Tom said.

“This doesn’t have to be a big thing. It’s just a conversation. But we’re seeing injuries at the breakdown from that and you’ve got to start listening to what’s happening.

Tom Curry wants dangerous clear outs to be looked at
Tom Curry wants dangerous clear outs to be looked at (Mike Egerton/PA)

“For me, ultimately we’re out there to play the game and if there’s something that’s going to make it safer for people going for the ball then brilliant. But for me rugby is brilliant the way it is and I’ll leave it at that.”

Ben’s rehabilitation has already begun and Tom believes the absence of one of Sale’s most effective performers will drive the Sharks on against Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday week.

“Ben’s a bit less sore now. Because of the type of person he is, he hasn’t really left the training ground. He’s been in a hyperbaric chamber for about five hours for treatment,” Tom said.

“It’s tough because if there’s someone who deserves to play in a final I think it’s him. It’s going to give us an edge. It has to.

“I’m sure he’ll return as the fittest, best person to have back from a hamstring that’s ever happened.”

