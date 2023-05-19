On This Day in 2012 – Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to claim first Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2012 – Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to claim first Champions League

By Press Association
Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich on penalties (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chelsea won the Champions League for the first time in their history on this day in 2012.

The west London club, who were beaten in the 2008 final by Manchester United, made it second time lucky as they got the better of Bayern Munich on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

The tie was played at Bayern’s Allianz Arena and it looked like the German side would capitalise on home advantage after Thomas Muller’s 83rd-minute goal put them on the brink of glory.

Petr Cech and Didier Drogba celebrate after their shoot-out heroics
But, under the stewardship of Roberto Di Matteo, the Blues hit back five minutes later as Didier Drogba headed Juan Mata’s corner past Manuel Neuer.

Bayern squandered a big chance to regain the advantage just five minutes into extra time when former Blues winger Arjen Robben saw his penalty saved by Petr Cech following Drogba’s foul on Franck Ribery.

Ultimately, nothing could separate the sides in 120 minutes, meaning – just like in the 2008 final – the destination of the trophy would be decided by spot-kicks.

This time, though, the shoot-out went in Chelsea’s favour as, despite Mata failing with their first kick, goalkeeper Cech denied Ivica Olic before Bastian Schweinsteiger struck the right post.

Suspended Chelsea captain John Terry, pictured interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, donned full kit to join in the celebrations
That allowed Drogba to score the winning penalty and give Chelsea a maiden Champions League crown.

Blues captain John Terry gained notoriety after the game as, even though he was suspended, he donned his full kit and played a prominent part in the celebrations, making him the butt of many jokes.

Chelsea won the competition for the second time in 2021, beating Premier League rivals Manchester City 1-0 in Porto thanks a Kai Havertz goal.

