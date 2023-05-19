Pablo Fornals desperate for West Ham to turn miserable season into memorable one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pablo Fornals desperate for West Ham to turn miserable season into memorable one

By Press Association
Pablo Fornals is desperate for West Ham to turn a miserable season into a memorable one after firing them into a European final.

The Hammers, who have battled relegation all season, will have the chance to lift their first trophy in 43 years when they take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague next month.

Fornals, on as a substitute, sealed a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on the night, and a 3-1 aggregate victory,  with his stoppage time strike.

The Spanish midfielder said: “It’s unbelievable really. I’m really happy for the club because it was a long time without the club being in this situation. I’m really happy to arrive at this moment with this club.

“First of all, thank you for the people who came here, they’re massive everywhere they go! We know already they’ll be in Prague as well because that’s what West Ham supporters do, they’re always behind us. I’m really happy to be with them.

“Of course, just to have the chance to play the final is very good but after this complicated season, if we can bring the cup to east London it will be even better. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

West Ham’s glory night in the Netherlands was marred by the sight of hooded AZ Alkmaar fans trying to storm into the area containing friends and families of West Ham’s players and staff at full time.

Players including Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes, Aaron Cresswell, Angello Ogbonna and Said Benrahma, as well as sporting director and former captain Mark Noble, leapt over the advertising hoardings to try to protect their loved ones.

West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final at the AFAS Stadium, Alkmaar
“To be honest, I didn’t see a lot,” added Fornals. “When the referee whistled for the end I just threw myself into the floor and started crying like a kid.

“After that I went inside and tried to keep the guys in because we don’t need that as players. Obviously, I was really concerned about how the family of my team-mates and the West Ham family are.

“Hopefully, everyone is OK and the police can do their job and realise who did it.

“Of course. It’s not great when you are in that beautiful moment and people who aren’t try to use violence against you. We can’t do anything else but try to help the police to realise who did it and pray for the family of my people being healthy.”

