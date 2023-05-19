Man City on the brink and Newcastle nearly there – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man City on the brink and Newcastle nearly there – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
Manchester City are on the brink of a fifth title in six years (David Davies/PA)
Manchester City are on the brink of a fifth title in six years (David Davies/PA)

The penultimate weekend of the Premier League season could see a number of issues decided at the top and bottom of the table.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the potentially key moments.

Champagne on ice for City

Manchester City’s Rodri, Manuel Akanji, and Erling Haaland
Manchester City are on the brink of another Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have two chances to clinch a fifth title in six seasons. Should Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest, who are still not safe from relegation, then the party will start at the Etihad. Defeat for the Gunners on Saturday evening would confirm the first leg of City’s potential treble and even a draw for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have a vastly inferior (-20) goal difference, would essentially be enough. But City can make sure regardless by beating Chelsea at home on Sunday.

Relegation battle

Forest head into the weekend three points clear of the drop zone and signing off at the City Ground with a victory would put them on 37 points and virtually, if not mathematically, safe. Everton head to Wolves, who are safe, knowing victory keeps them out of the bottom three heading into the final weekend and ramps up the pressure on Leeds, who head to Europa Conference League finalists West Ham on Sunday.

Anfield farewells

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and James Milner
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and James Milner will bid farewell to Anfield (John Walton/PA)

It will be an emotional afternoon as Champions League-chasing Liverpool wave goodbye to two of their greats at Anfield. Roberto Firmino and James Milner, two major figures in their recent success, will say their farewells to home fans. If Monday’s game at Leicester, where travelling supporters sang the name of the much-loved Brazilian for 15 minutes even though he was not even in the squad is anything to go by, then it promises to be a Firmino-inspired carnival – providing they win. Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will also bid goodbye with their contracts expiring next month.

Newcastle on verge of return to the big time

Monday’s game at the King Power is straightforward for both sides. Leicester, depending on results at the weekend, could be relegated if they do not win. In contrast, Newcastle will have a chance to secure a return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence with a victory of their own, although if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa on Saturday then their place will already be guaranteed.

Kane eyes another record

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in line for another goalscoring record (John Walton/PA)

The Golden Boot may have gone to City’s Erling Haaland a long time ago in a remarkable debut season but Harry Kane’s consistency looks set to be rewarded in other ways. If he scores against Brentford in Saturday’s early kick-off he will become the first player to score in 25 matches in a 38-game Premier League season.

