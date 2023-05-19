Steven Bradley has a busy summer planned as he vows to improve with Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Bradley has a busy summer planned as he vows to improve with Livingston

By Press Association
Livingston have struggled for form recently (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston have struggled for form recently (Robert Perry/PA)

Steven Bradley is braced for a gruelling summer as he bids to kick-start his Livingston career next term after admitting he has not performed well enough since arriving in January.

The 21-year-old joined the Lions on a two-and-a-half-year deal midway through the season after previous club Hibernian allowed him to leave in search of regular game time.

Winger Bradley has started 13 matches for Livingston, but he is disappointed with his form and feels he has a lot more to offer than he has shown so far.

“I started off really well,” he said. “The first few games we were winning but since then I’ve not been at my best. I’ve not been consistent enough personally. I’m trying to improve every day and get better but it is hard at times.

“Sometimes if I’ve not had the best game, I think about what I can do to change it. It’s about trying to find a way to improve every day in training and become more consistent in games.

“It affects you when you’re not playing at your best because you go home after a game and look back and think ‘I wish I’d done this different, I wish I’d done that different’ and that plays on your mind.

“It can be frustrating at times but I’m still young and I feel like I’ve got time to improve and make my game better and become more consistent. That’s my aim personally.

“I’m confident it will start to click next season. I’ve got a big summer ahead where I’ll be working on things I can improve, especially the physical side of my game, my strength. I’ve been given a plan so I’ll be in the gym a lot over the summer. It’s all about doing the right things in the summer.”

Livingston, who had hopes of qualifying for Europe a few months ago, have slipped to eighth in the cinch Premiership after losing eight of their last 11 league games, but Bradley is hoping they can enjoy a strong finish to the campaign, starting with Saturday’s match at home to bottom-of-the-table Dundee United.

“I’m looking forward to the next three games,” said Bradley. “We’re all determined to get nine points out of the three games so hopefully I can contribute to that and play much better than I have been.”

