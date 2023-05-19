Zander Clark confident Hearts can overtake Aberdeen in race for top-three finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zander Clark confident Hearts can overtake Aberdeen in race for top-three finish

By Press Association
Zander Clark still has his eyes firmly on third place (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Zander Clark is adamant Hearts still firmly believe that they can overhaul Aberdeen and reclaim third place in the cinch Premiership.

The Jambos were 10 points ahead of the Dons in February but the tables have turned since then, and Barry Robson’s resurgent team now lead the stuttering Edinburgh side by five points with just three games to play.

Crucially, the two teams meet at Tynecastle this Saturday, giving Hearts – who finished third last year – a chance to cut the gap to two points.

“Yes, of course,” said Jambos goalkeeper Clark, when asked if he believed it was still possible. “If you don’t believe you can do that there’s no point being at the club.

“The standards and demands we put on each other within the dressing-room are high, and outwith the demands are high. We’ve got to believe we can go into every game and take maximum points.”

If Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final, whoever finishes third will secure automatic European group-stage football next term and a significant financial boost. The stakes could hardly be higher for both clubs at Tynecastle this weekend.

“It will be a good game,” said Clark. “We’ll have the place packed. As players, we need to start the game well, give the fans something to cheer about and use that to our advantage.

“Every game you’re involved in when you’re a Hearts player is important, but we’ve slipped out of third place so Saturday’s game is a big one if we’ve got any aspirations of getting third place back.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to and we’ll be ready for it.”

Aberdeen’s last visit to Tynecastle brought a 5-0 defeat under previous boss Jim Goodwin, but they have bounced back emphatically since Robson took the reins.

“Barry came in and they’ve had that new manager bounce so it will be a tough game, but we’re at home and we need to make that count by starting positively,” said Clark.

Hearts’ bid for third has been undermined by contentious red cards for Alex Cochrane and Peter Haring in their last two games against Celtic and St Mirren.

“It has been disappointing because we were very much in the Celtic game (until the red card) and last Saturday we had started to build momentum and then we went down to 10,” said Clark.

“But credit to the boys for not giving it up and going right to the final whistle to get a point (against St Mirren), which next week could hopefully prove to be a massive point for us.”

