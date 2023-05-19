Gary Lineker to receive ‘Sport and Human Rights’ award at ceremony in Rome

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Lineker will receive a ‘Sport and Human Rights’ award at a ceremony in Rome next week.

The former England striker, who is the BBC’s lead football presenter, is described as a “staunch advocate for the rights of refugees and migrants” in a release confirming the award from human rights organisation Amnesty International.

Lineker was taken off air by the broadcaster in March after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany.

He later returned to his Match Of The Day presenting role following a boycott by top on-air talent.

The ‘Sport and Human Rights’ award, now in its fifth year, is part of a collaboration between Amnesty International and the Italian organisation Sport4Society, and is designed to highlight outstanding contributions to human rights in the field of sport.