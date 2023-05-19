Jake Humphrey ‘stepping back’ from lead presenting role with BT Sport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Humphrey is set to step back from his lead presenting role with BT Sport.

Humphrey joined the broadcaster in 2013 and has also gone on to establish his production company Whisper Group as well as the successful High Performance podcast.

The 44-year-old is expected to front his last show for BT Sport in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on June 10.

1/4After 10 wonderful years, I am stepping back from BT. As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European Finals has meant the world to me. It has been my dream job. I’ve loved being a very small part of a world class production team. — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) May 19, 2023

“After 10 wonderful years, I am stepping back from BT,” Humphrey wrote on Twitter. “As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European finals has meant the world to me.

“It has been my dream job. I’ve loved being a very small part of a world class production team.

“I also feel blessed to have shared the screen with legends of the game and incredible broadcasters, who have become friends. Thank you all.

“When I joined BT in 2013 I didn’t have children, Whisper Group was in its infancy and I didn’t even know what a podcast was!

“A decade on, Whisper now has hundreds of team members who I want to work with more, and the impact of High Performance amazes me daily.

“I’m also not ashamed to say I remain hugely ambitious. Stepping back from BT will allow me space to pursue other projects and fulfil other ambitions. I’m excited.

“To everyone that’s watched and commented both good and bad(!), thank you! It’s been a blast.”

Laura Woods, who currently presents on talkSPORT and also worked at the 2022 World Cup for ITV, has been linked with a move to front BT Sport’s football coverage next season.

BT Sport paid tribute to Humphrey in a post on Twitter, which read: “We thank Jake for his huge commitment to BT Sport as a mainstay of our coverage since launch.

“Jake has made a massive contribution to the success of BT Sport over the past decade and will always be much-loved by all of us.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Jake with a tribute during our Champions League Final coverage next month and giving him a fitting finale for his ten years on BT Sport.”