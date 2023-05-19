Jake Humphrey ‘stepping back’ from lead presenting role with BT Sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jake Humphrey ‘stepping back’ from lead presenting role with BT Sport

By Press Association
Jake Humphrey has been with BT Sport for a decade (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jake Humphrey has been with BT Sport for a decade (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jake Humphrey is set to step back from his lead presenting role with BT Sport.

Humphrey joined the broadcaster in 2013 and has also gone on to establish his production company Whisper Group as well as the successful High Performance podcast.

The 44-year-old is expected to front his last show for BT Sport in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on June 10.

“After 10 wonderful years, I am stepping back from BT,” Humphrey wrote on Twitter. “As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European finals has meant the world to me.

“It has been my dream job. I’ve loved being a very small part of a world class production team.

“I also feel blessed to have shared the screen with legends of the game and incredible broadcasters, who have become friends. Thank you all.

“When I joined BT in 2013 I didn’t have children, Whisper Group was in its infancy and I didn’t even know what a podcast was!

“A decade on, Whisper now has hundreds of team members who I want to work with more, and the impact of High Performance amazes me daily.

“I’m also not ashamed to say I remain hugely ambitious. Stepping back from BT will allow me space to pursue other projects and fulfil other ambitions. I’m excited.

“To everyone that’s watched and commented both good and bad(!), thank you! It’s been a blast.”

Laura Woods, who currently presents on talkSPORT and also worked at the 2022 World Cup for ITV, has been linked with a move to front BT Sport’s football coverage next season.

BT Sport paid tribute to Humphrey in a post on Twitter, which read: “We thank Jake for his huge commitment to BT Sport as a mainstay of our coverage since launch.

“Jake has made a massive contribution to the success of BT Sport over the past decade and will always be much-loved by all of us.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Jake with a tribute during our Champions League Final coverage next month and giving him a fitting finale for his ten years on BT Sport.”

