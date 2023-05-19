Former Wales captain Justin Tipuric decides to retire from international rugby

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric has retired from international rugby with immediate effect.

The 93-cap Ospreys forward’s decision comes less than four months before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, and he was recently named in a 54-player preliminary training squad for the tournament by head coach Warren Gatland.

Tipuric, a former Wales captain, made his international debut in 2011, while he has also toured with the British and Irish Lions.

𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 Justin Tipuric has announced his retirement from International Rugby 🖤 What a career in the famous Welsh jersey Tips 👏 Read more here 🔗https://t.co/ZnulknSOff pic.twitter.com/fU6QjpseFk — Ospreys (@ospreys) May 19, 2023

In a statement released by his agents WIN Sports Management, Tipuric said: “During the off-season I’ve had time to reflect on my playing career, and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby.

“It has been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories.

“I would like to thank all the players and coaches I’ve been fortunate enough to work with over the years, and the wonderful support I’ve received from the Welsh public.

“I am looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys.”

Tipuric’s decision comes just a month after his fellow Wales back-row forward Josh Navidi called time on his career, being forced into retirement because of a serious neck problem.

Tipuric, 33, was an integral figure in Wales teams for more than a decade, helping his country win four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams.

He was awarded his Wales debut by Gatland against Argentina 12 years ago and played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Tipuric also made one Test match appearance for the Lions on their 2013 tour to Australia.