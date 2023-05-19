Malky Mackay: Ross County will ‘prepare properly’ to face in-form Kevin van Veen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay: Ross County will ‘prepare properly’ to face in-form Kevin van Veen

By Press Association
Ross County will keep fighting says manager Malky Mackay (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County will keep fighting says manager Malky Mackay (Steve Welsh/PA)

Malky Mackay believes Motherwell hot-shot Kevin van Veen is simply the next of several top cinch Premiership strikers Ross County have to deal with this season as they battle for survival.

The 31-year-old Dutchman is in the form of his life with 26 goals for the Steelmen this season – five against County and 11 in his last eight games – and has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland player of the year award, a notable achievement for a player at a bottom-six club.

County travel to Fir Park on Saturday on the back of two successive and morale-boosting victories, a 2-0 home win over Livingston and a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers Dundee United.

And with three fixtures remaining, the Dingwall outfit sit in the relegation play-off spot, two points ahead of the Tannadice outfit and one behind 10th placed Kilmarnock.

Asked about the threat of Van Veen, Staggies boss Mackay said: “He is in a real good vein of form and we just have to make sure we prepare properly in terms of our game plan.

“But Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) is a terrific centre-forward who we played against at the weekend and Duk (Aberdeen), Kyogo (Furuhashi, Celtic), I could keep going.

“Clubs have got good players up front in this league and we need to make sure we contain that.

“It was a terrific win for us last weekend obviously and it gives the boys that chance over the weekend to settle down and be focused and ready for the Motherwell game.

“We just focus on what is in front of our face like we did last week and the week before.

“The important situation was to bounce back from the Hearts game and get us back to where I believe we were leading up to that, in terms of the St Johnstone, Celtic and Aberdeen games, and get back to playing in a manner that is going to be tough for the opposition.

“We did against Livingston and followed that in the game against Dundee United, so that’s what we hope to bring to the last three games.

“It’s going to be a tough game without a doubt, it always is going to Fir Park and Stuart (Kettlewell) has done really well. They are in good form but we’re looking forward to it.

“We all have twists and turns to come and we have to make sure that we focus on ourselves and what is right in front of us.”

