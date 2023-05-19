Katie Taylor gears up for ‘biggest night’ of career against Chantelle Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Taylor gears up for ‘biggest night’ of career against Chantelle Cameron

By Press Association
Katie Taylor, left, challenges Chantelle Cameron to establish the top women’s fighter in the 140lbs division (Damien Eagers/PA)
Katie Taylor, left, challenges Chantelle Cameron to establish the top women's fighter in the 140lbs division (Damien Eagers/PA)

Katie Taylor is relishing the “biggest night” of her illustrious career, hoping to make a triumphant homecoming and become a two-weight undisputed world champion by beating Chantelle Cameron.

The Irish fighter has reigned supreme as the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion since mid-2019 and is now moving up to light-welterweight to challenge for Cameron’s four belts at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Added significance comes from this being her first professional fight on home soil – major boxing shows have not occurred in Ireland since a deadly shooting at a weigh-in at a Dublin hotel in May 2016.

Katie Taylor will be fighting in front of her own fans for the first time as a professional this weekend (Niall Carson/PA)
Katie Taylor will be fighting in front of her own fans for the first time as a professional this weekend (Niall Carson/PA)

Taylor made her debut in the paid ranks six months later and has gone on to win all 22 fights, six inside the distance, but the 36-year-old faces arguably her toughest test in Britain’s Cameron.

“I’m so proud to be here and represent this great nation and I’m going to give it my all and become a two-weight undisputed champion,” said Taylor at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of the weekend showdown.

“It will absolutely be the biggest night of my career so far.”

Despite being the challenger, it was Taylor who made her way to the stage second in front of a partisan crowd singing her name, greeted by two violinists performing the Irish folk song ‘Drunken Sailor’.

She weighed in first, however, with both Taylor and and fellow undefeated fighter Cameron coming in at 139.7lbs, below the 140lbs limit.

Chantelle Cameron has won all 17 fights (Niall Carson/PA)
Chantelle Cameron has won all 17 fights (Niall Carson/PA)

“This is absolutely incredible, seeing the crowd here, thank you so much for all the support,” added Taylor.

“To bring big-time boxing back to this great nation, this is a nation who loves our sport, loves our boxing. I cannot wait to get a hold of those belts.”

Taylor was initially slated to face Amanda Serrano on Saturday night in a rerun of their epic contest at Madison Square Garden in April last year – the first women’s bout to headline the famed venue.

Taylor won that affair by wafer-thin split decision after withstanding some punishment in the middle rounds and hoped to entice Serrano to Croke Park, only for security cost issues to scupper the dream.

Serrano’s injury then led to Taylor, somewhat uncharacteristically, taking to social media to call out Northampton fighter Cameron, who gleefully stepped into the breach.

Cameron, who will have height and reach advantages over Taylor, has not been unduly tested in her 17 wins, eight inside the distance, and has seemed unfazed by all the hysteria surrounding her opponent.

“Cool heads in a hot kitchen, it’s just down to business,” said Cameron, who claimed all four major world titles last November by beating Jessica McCaskill.

“I’ll bring everything I’ve got.”

On the undercard, Doncaster fighter Terri Harper makes the first defence of her WBA light-middleweight title defence against former undisputed world welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus.

Harper tipped the scales at 150.8lbs, while Braekhaus weighed in at 153.3lbs.

