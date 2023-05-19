Spurs captain Shelina Zadorsky looking forward to ‘must-win’ Reading clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spurs captain Shelina Zadorsky looking forward to ‘must-win’ Reading clash

By Press Association
Tottenham captain Shelina Zadorsky is looking forward to a “must-win” game against Reading (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Tottenham captain Shelina Zadorsky is relishing their “must-win” showdown against fellow Women’s Super League strugglers Reading on Saturday.

Both sides will be desperate for victory in their fight to avoid relegation, with 10th-placed Spurs three points above rock-bottom Reading heading their penultimate game of the season.

Vicky Jepson’s Tottenham have hit a rough patch, picking up only two points from their last five games, while Reading have lost five out of six and were thrashed 5-0 at home by Aston Villa in their last outing.

The match, which is part of a double-header at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the men’s team kicking off against Brentford at 1230pm in the Premier League before the WSL fixture takes place at 1615pm, could have huge implications for both clubs, but Zadorsky is looking forward to the occasion.

The Canada international told the club website: “We’re all excited, this is a must-win game for us and we’re very cognisant of where we are in the table and taking accountability for that as players.

“But in training there has been good energy and we’re really pushing to get a good result in front of our fans at home.

“We know how important the game is. We need to enjoy it and find a way to win.”

Saturday’s fixture is also huge for a Reading side whose last win was against West Ham at the start of March.

A victory against Tottenham would see the Royals move off the bottom if Leicester lose to West Ham on Sunday, and manager Kelly Chambers knows what is at stake for her team.

She told the club website: “It’s a hard moment, as I see it every day the amount of hard work that goes in from my staff, the players are given me everything during the week, we’re all fighting.

“I think if we’re all brutally honest, many would have predicted us to be in the position we are in, some have said it from the moment we were promoted, but time and time again we’ve proved what we’re about and on Saturday we need to do it again.

“This Saturday there will be no place to hide.”

