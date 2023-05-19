Liam Kelly determined to take building Motherwell momentum into next season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly aims to take momentum as well as lessons into next season.

The Steelmen moved up to seventh in the cinch Premiership ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ross County after being joint-bottom when Stuart Kettlewell took charge in early February.

Kelly feels their poor form in the second half of last season carried over into this campaign and he wants to ensure they can roll over into next term with the type of performances that have seen them collect 23 points in three months.

Kelly said: “Seventh is the best we can get so we want to stay there so we can keep improving and hopefully that will stand us in good stead for next season as well.

“You can never call what will happen but the form from the end of last season, we maybe took that into the start of this season.

“If we can finish this season in good form then hopefully that will help us at the start of next season. That’s definitely the plan anyway.”

The Well skipper admits it has seemed a long season, especially given two managers have departed in Graham Alexander and Steven Hammell.

“It’s my first ever time having three different managers,” he said. “That Sligo game seems a long time ago.

“But a good season, a really good learning season, loads of different experiences, highs and lows, ones we will be better for. We know exactly what we don’t want to experience again. I think we will be better for it.

“We have had a mixture of results and performances but since the manager came in we have really steadied and been consistent.

“We knew the feeling from October through to January/February so we don’t want to experience that again, and we know what it takes not to experience that.

“We know what it takes but we also know that if we let our standards drop then we could slip back into our old way. That will not be happening again.”