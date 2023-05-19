Annan promoted to League One after sealing play-off final victory over Clyde By Press Association May 19 2023, 9.50pm Share Annan promoted to League One after sealing play-off final victory over Clyde Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/5751370/annan-promoted-to-league-one-after-sealing-play-off-final-victory-over-clyde/ Copy Link Annan have been promoted after beating Clyde (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Annan Athletic have been promoted to cinch League One after a 5-2 aggregate win over Clyde in their play-off final. Benjamin Luissint’s double cancelled out Olly McDonald’s opener to earn a 2-1 second-leg win on Friday and send Peter Murphy’s fourth-tier side up for the first time, while Clyde drop into League Two. Annan, who finished third in League Two, saw their 3-1 first-leg lead cut 50 seconds after the break when McDonald scrambled in a corner. But midfielder Luissint converted from close range with 13 minutes left to level and he netted in the third minute of stoppage time to wrap up promotion. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close