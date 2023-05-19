Jurgen Klopp open to strengthening Liverpool defence during summer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp open to strengthening Liverpool defence during summer window

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out signing a defender this summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out signing a defender in the summer if the opportunity arises.

All the focus has been on reinforcing an underperforming midfield which is losing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita next month but the Reds boss is still looking elsewhere.

“We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment,” he said.

“Yes, if there is a good one out there, I would not deny it.”

Liverpool will have already done a lot of groundwork under departing sporting director Julian Ward but the club have yet to announce a successor, although former Wolfsburg chief Jorg Schmadtke has emerged as the frontrunner.

“I cannot speak about that but if it happens, it would not be a ‘Jurgen Klopp signing’ because we are both German or both know each other. That would have nothing to do with it,” added the manager.

“I know he is a good guy and a smart guy. Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful.

“We could talk about (Klopp’s former sporting director at Borussia Dortmund) Michael Zorc: similar age group, similar situation, just a bit longer in retirement I know him much better.

“There are some good sporting directors in Germany you wouldn’t believe.”

