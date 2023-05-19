Kris Doolan praises persistence of two-goal Brian Graham in Partick play-off win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kris Doolan praises persistence of two-goal Brian Graham in Partick play-off win

By Press Association
Partick Thistle impressed again at Firhill (PA)
Partick Thistle impressed again at Firhill (PA)

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan hailed Brian Graham’s persistence after the striker hit a double in a 3-0 first-leg win over Ayr in the cinch Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Graham missed two open goals in the first half following Jack McMillan’s 16th-minute opener but he was on hand to net twice from inside the six-yard box after the interval.

Doolan said: “It’s the mark of a good number nine for me, because if you miss a chance and keep dwelling on it you end up missing another one, another one, another one.

“As a good number nine you miss chances but you are in the position to miss them. You put it to bed, you move it out your mind and you score the next one, and that to me is what Brian does.

“He will miss chances, strikers will miss chances, but ultimately if you keep feeding him the ball they will score more than they miss.

“We talk about a lot going in the six-yard box – that’s where the goals are.”

Doolan hailed his side’s “brilliant” performance as they took their goal tally to 11 in their three play-off games so far.

“It was 3-0 but could have been five or six looking at the chances we had. That’s the way we’re known to play and when we do it well, teams struggle to deal with us.

“Those patterns of play we put together and the way the players execute it is different class.”

Ayr were missing 24-goal striker Dipo Akinyemi through illness but manager Lee Bullen bemoaned their defending at Firhill.

“I stood in front of the TV cameras last week at the Queen’s game talking about giving Brian Graham two yards of space and we have just done the exact same thing,” Bullen said.

“It was ludicrous. It’s not as if we have not told the lads all week what we needed to do. McMillan’s runs forward, Graham in the box, stopping crosses, basically we let ourselves down from that side of things.

“You are talking about Dipo, yes it’s a big loss, but you can’t afford to lose goals like that. Even if Dipo is in the team losing goals like that is giving yourself a mountain to climb.”

Bullen hopes to have his top goalscorer back before next Friday’s second leg at Somerset Park.

“It’s only going to be day by day before we know exactly where we are but we are hoping because it’s a week break it gives us a good chance,” he said.

“He tried to train a couple of days but it wasn’t any good. We couldn’t have thrown him out there, it would have been ridiculous.”

