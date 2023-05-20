Dave Challinor demands ‘one more big step’ from Stockport in play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor demands ‘one more big step’ from Stockport in play-off final

By Press Association
Dave Challinor is now preparing Stockport for the play-off final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dave Challinor is now preparing Stockport for the play-off final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor has urged his players to take “one more big step” towards promotion after his side beat Salford on penalties to book a place at Wembley in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

County triumphed 2-1 in a dramatic tie that went to extra time to make it 2-2 on aggregate, before goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe saved two spot-kicks as the hosts won 3-1 in the shootout.

A Stockport win against Carlisle in the final would seal back-to-back promotions, with Challinor saying: “That game had everything, but nothing surprises me in football.

“It was an occasion full of emotion, and I’m so delighted for the players that we’ve made it to Wembley.

“It’s a great way to win and a horrible way to lose, but we’ve made it and I want the players and everyone involved with the club to go and enjoy next weekend.

“It’s going to be a great occasion – Wembley really is a special place to play football.

“Only a small proportion of footballers get the chance to play there, so this means everything.

“We’ve taken a big, big step today, but we’ve got one more big step to take if we are to achieve our ambition.

“I thought the players kept their nerve really well today.

“It’s not been easy as Salford are a great team, but this is a brilliant achievement for the whole club so it’s about preparing properly for next weekend now.”

It proved to be a rather tense opening 45 minutes at a packed Edgeley Park.

The hosts went closest seconds before the break when captain Paddy Madden thumped a header against the crossbar.

Stockport finally struck a leveller after 68 minutes when Isaac Olaofe headed home Ryan Rydel’s precise cross.

When Stevie Mallin cracked home via a deflection with eight minutes of extra time to go, Salford looked to have won it.

However, Stockport substitute Jack Stretton then sent the tie to penalties and, with the Ammies missing three of their four attempts, boss Neil Wood was understandably devastated.

He said: “It was a really tough game, but credit to Stockport, they put a lot of pressure on us.

“It was relentless at times, and it is difficult to defend against.

“We created enough chances I thought, but maybe we needed a bit more composure in certain situations.

“It’s hugely disappointing of course, but at the end of the day it just wasn’t to be.

“I can’t fault any of the players.

“Every single one of the lads gave it absolutely everything, right up until the dying seconds.

“We’ve practised penalties this last fortnight, but you just can’t prepare for the crowd and the hostile atmosphere that the lads taking the penalties were up against.

“It’s hard to take, but I think as a club we’ve made massive progress again this season.

“This club is still growing so we’ve just got to go again next season.”

