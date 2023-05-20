Kevin van Veen continues Motherwell hot streak in last-gasp win over Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kevin van Veen continues Motherwell hot streak in last-gasp win over Ross County

By Press Association
Kevin van Veen scored again (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin van Veen scored again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen continued his incredible goalscoring streak but had to wait until the ninth minute of stoppage time to net a penalty winner which left Ross County in the cinch Premiership danger zone.

Van Veen struck in his ninth consecutive match to earn Motherwell a 1-0 victory as 10-man County fell foul of two VAR decisions.

The visitors had a penalty award rescinded just after the interval before conceding a spot-kick for handball following VAR intervention as they battled on without substitute Owura Edwards following his red card at the start of 15 minutes of stoppage time.

County had been set to move above Kilmarnock on goal difference until Van Veen hit his 27th goal of the season but they had the consolation of bottom club Dundee United and Killie both losing.

Motherwell dominated possession and were the more threatening side in front of goal and their win kept them in seventh place.

Well defender Paul McGinn twice forced first-half saves after breaking forward from the back three and County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw pulled off a good stop from Dan Casey’s well-struck volley.

Van Veen forced a save from a tight angle following his first chance to run at the County defence and had a shot blocked later in the half after a good turn.

County got men forward when they were in possession but the only time they really threatened before the break was when Alex Samuel shot just wide after making space for himself on the edge of the box.

County were awarded a penalty early in the second half following Calum Butcher’s challenge on Connor Randall, but referee Euan Anderson reversed the decision after being called to the monitor by video assistant Willie Collum, who spotted the defender playing the ball.

Both sides lost players to injury – Harry Paton, James Furlong and Casey for Motherwell and Alex Iacovitti for the visitors – and the game became more stretched in between the stoppages.

Mikael Mandron and Butcher threatened for Motherwell, who were getting chances to counter-attack, but Dean Cornelius and Blair Spittal could not deliver the final passes needed.

Van Veen nearly set up substitute Jonathan Obika with a brilliant cross only for Keith Watson to rescue County with a last-ditch tackle.

The Dutchman twice fired wide with his left foot after getting in behind and Sean Goss was just wide after getting space to shoot from 22 yards.

Edwards came on in the 77th minute, was booked in the 85th minute for a foul on Goss, could have received another yellow card for pulling Stephen O’Donnell and did get his next booking for a late challenge on Cornelius. It was the forward’s third red card of the season.

The penalty came following a strong appeal for handball from Obika as he tried to knock the ball past several County defenders with Watson the apparent culprit. Van Veen sent Laidlaw the wrong way after the VAR review.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks