St Johnstone secure Premiership safety with victory over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

St Johnstone secure Premiership safety with victory over Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Liam Gordon was the St Johnstone hero (PA)
Liam Gordon was the St Johnstone hero (PA)

St Johnstone secured their cinch Premiership safety with a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Saints captain Liam Gordon headed the visitors in front in the 11th minute and the hosts would be reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half time after David Watson was given his marching orders for a poorly timed challenge.

Despite falling to defeat, Killie remain in 10th place a point ahead of Ross County in 11th and three points ahead of Dundee United at the foot of the table.

The first chance of the match fell to the visitors after Drey Wright burst clear of the Killie offside trap before unleashing a stinging effort that stung the palms of Sam Walker.

St Johnstone opened the scoring when Gordon headed home Graham Carey’s corner at the back post.

Kilmarnock were struggling to trouble the Saints defence, though they came agonisingly close to levelling just after the half-hour mark. Luke Chambers’ angled shot struck the post and then Watson somehow failed to net the rebound.

Liam Donnelly’s low drive drifted inches wide in the final minutes of the first half, before Derek McInnes’ men were dealt a huge blow.

A reckless lunge by Watson on Cammy Ballantyne left referee John Beaton with little choice but to brandish a red card to the youngster – leaving Killie a goal down and a man down at the break.

The home side had Walker to thank in the opening minutes of the second half when he brilliantly kept out Carey’s powerful drive.

Much to the frustration of the home supporters, their side continued to offer little in the way of an attacking threat, and it took until the 63rd minute for Remi Matthews in the visitors’ goal to be forced into a save.

Rory McKenzie did well to power forward and produce a low drive that the Saints stopper gathered with relative ease.

The Kilmarnock fans vented their fury at their opponents continued time-wasting tactics and Matthews was booked with 18 minutes remaining for stalling over collecting the ball for a goal-kick.

Wright’s fizzing strike was wonderfully tipped over by Walker and the home goalkeeper was at his best again shortly afterwards when he palmed away Ballantyne’s goal-bound effort.

Jordan Jones could only find the side-netting as the Rugby Park side desperately searched for a leveller, while at the other end Zak Rudden passed up a golden opportunity in added time when he fired over from close-range.

A late corner saw Walker come forward to join the Killie attack but the ball would be scrambled clear to ensure the Perth side left with all three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks