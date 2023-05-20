Spartans win to replace Albion Rovers in Scottish Professional Football League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spartans win to replace Albion Rovers in Scottish Professional Football League

By Press Association
Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers side were relegated (PA)
Sandy Clark’s Albion Rovers side were relegated (PA)

Spartans have replaced Albion Rovers in the Scottish Professional Football League after Blair Henderson’s penalty earned them a 1-0 victory at Cliftonhill.

The Lowland League champions have become Edinburgh’s fourth team in the SPFL after securing a 2-1 aggregate win over the cinch League 2 bottom club in the Pyramid Play-Off final.

The defeat ends more than a century of uninterrupted league membership for the Coatbridge club, who had Blair Malcolm sent off in the 77th minute.

Rovers started well but fell behind in the 16th minute when Henderson sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot following a foul on Jordan Tapping.

Sandy Clark’s Rovers side put on some sustained pressure but Joe Bevan was denied by a great stop from Blair Carswell, who denied Charlie Reilly after Malcolm saw red following a confrontation.

Rovers first joined the Scottish Football League in 1903 and have been members since 1919 after a brief absence during the First World War.

Spartans were formed in 1951 and for decades were generally an East of Scotland League side for former university football club players in Edinburgh, before joining the newly-formed Lowland League ahead of the pyramid being brought in.

