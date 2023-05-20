Ben Barclay heads Carlisle into League Two play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Barclay heads Carlisle into League Two play-off final

By Press Association
Ben Barclay was the matchwinner (PA)
Ben Barclay was the matchwinner (PA)

Ben Barclay earned Carlisle a thrilling 3-2 aggregate victory over Bradford but is will miss the Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Stockport.

Defender Barclay, on loan from County, headed United’s third and semi-final clinching goal in the second period of extra time after Mark Hughes’ Bantams threatened to take the game to penalties.

The final whistle produced a mass pitch invasion with thousands of jubilant home supporters celebrating victory.

Carlisle trailed 1-0 from the first leg at Valley Parade but levelled the tie when defender Brad Halliday put through his own goal after 21 minutes.

That is the way it stayed for the rest of normal time with Bradford offering little in response up front.

Callum Guy, a former Bradford loanee, then put Carlisle in the driving seat, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 98th minute.

But with the majority of a sell out 15,401 crowd dreaming of the club’s first Wembley appearance since 2011, the visitors hit back.

Only 29 seconds into the second period of extra time Crystal Palace loanee Scott Banks set-up an opportunity and 37-year-old Matt Derbyshire levelled the game on aggregate.

However, Carlisle found another gear.

Outstanding Owen Moxon’s delivery into the box found Barclay in space and he headed beyond stranded Harry Lewis to ultimately seal victory.

Carlisle had dominated the opening half, energised by striker JK Gordon’s return after a three-game retrospective ban.

Only three minutes had elapsed when Gordon cut in from the home left and fired in a low shot Lewis comfortably saved.

Carlisle’s second half of the season fadeout in front of goal cost them a possible automatic promotion place.

Gordon was fired up to make up for lost opportunities and only Lewis’ right glove and then the upright prevented Gordon scoring his first goal since January 28 after 16 minutes.

The breakthrough eventually came six minutes later. Lewis produced a superb save to deny star midfielder Moxon.

Lewis, however, could not hold the shot with Gordon and Halliday converging on the rebound. Gordon wheeled away in celebration as the ball went in though the Bradford defender was credited with getting an unwanted final touch.

Scoring chances were in shorter supply after the break and  the stalemate remained through to the final whistle, including nine minutes of stoppage time.

But extra time erupted with action culminating in Barclay’s 112th-minute winner, his second and final goal before returning to Edgeley Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks