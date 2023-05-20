Bethany England fires Tottenham to safety with win over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Bethany England fires Tottenham to safety with win over Reading

By Press Association
Bethany England, right, celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Reading in the WSL (John Walton/PA)
Bethany England, right, celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Reading in the WSL (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham secured their place in next season’s Women’s Super League after a Bethany England brace inspired a 4-1 win over Reading.

January recruit England opened the scoring with a close-range header and took her tally for Spurs to 11 goals with a poacher’s finish after half-time.

Celin Bizet scored in between for Vicky Jepson’s team before Kit Graham added the icing on the cake with her first goal since returning from anterior cruciate ligament damage suffered at the end of 2021.

Justine Vanhaevermaet netted a late consolation for basement club Reading, but they now trail Tottenham by six points with one match remaining and could be relegated if 11th-placed Leicester beat West Ham on Sunday.

This clash took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Spurs had lost 3-1 to Brentford in the Premier League in the first ever competitive double-header between a men and women’s side.

While the majority of disgruntled home supporters had left by the time the WSL six-pointer kicked off, it did not take long for the hosts to give those still inside the stadium something to cheer about.

After Rosella Ayane had been denied by Reading’s Grace Moloney and Becky Spencer kept out Sanne Troelsgaard’s header, Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 29th minute.

A short corner routine did the trick, with Molly Bartrip able to chip to the back post where England headed home.

It was 2-0 to Spurs four minutes before half-time when a slick team move was finished off by Bizet, who collected Eveliina Summanen’s pass and drilled into the bottom corner to give Jepson’s side a two-goal cushion at the break.

Tottenham wrapped up the points and WSL safety with 62 minutes played when Easther Mayi Kith’s poor back-pass was latched upon by England and she rounded Maloney to score her 11th goal for the club since January.

There was still time for Spurs to add a fourth with 15 minutes left when substitute Graham was sent through by Bartrip and curled home to find the net for the first time since her long injury lay-off.

While Vanhaevermaet headed a late effort for Reading, it was Tottenham’s day with WSL safety finally secured.

