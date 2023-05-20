Jim Goodwin rues ‘missed opportunity’ as Dundee Utd relegation fears deepen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin rues ‘missed opportunity’ as Dundee Utd relegation fears deepen

By Press Association
Jim Goodwin admitted his side missed an opportunity (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin admitted his side missed an opportunity (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston was a “missed opportunity” after they were left clinging on to Premiership survival.

The Tannadice outfit saw results elsewhere go for them as relegation rivals Kilmarnock and Ross County both lost.

But defeat at Almondvale leaves the Tangerines still two points adrift at the bottom of the table and desperately in need of a victory over Killie – just three points ahead in the safety of 10th spot – at home on Wednesday night.

The United manager said: “The other results have gone for us. We feel like it’s a missed opportunity.

“But we are still there with two games to go. It’s a massive game on Wednesday. We always felt it was going to go to the wire.

“All the other managers I’ve spoken to of late are in agreement that nobody is safe.

“It is very much still a three-horse race with us, County and Killie — and we have to keep believing.

“That’s the bottom line. As much as we are hurting and disappointed we have to dust ourselves down.”

United kicked off apparently in the mood but lost a disastrous opening goal after just 10 minutes.

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and centre-half Loick Ayina got into a muddle dealing with a high ball forward from Cristian Montano and their hesitation allowed Bruce Anderson to nip in and hook into the empty net.

Goodwin added: “We keep shooting ourselves in the foot. It’s as simple as that. There’s nothing in the game — nothing between the teams at 0-0.

“Then a 60-yard punt up the pitch causes us problems.

“It’s poor decision making and I’m not sure about the level of communication at that point. We were in control of that situation.

“It’s everything we spoke about in the build-up to the game. They [Livingston] are a quick, direct team that gets the ball forward, chase things down and compete well in the middle of the pitch.

“We didn’t get played off the park. We’ve killed ourselves with the goals.”

Livingston manager David Martindale showered praise on striker Anderson for earning his side the pivotal breakthrough goal ‘out of nothing’.

Ian Harkes restored parity just 10 minutes after the opener but James Penrice earned the hosts victory with a 59th-minute winner.

The victory arrests a three-game losing streak for the Lions and leaves them still with a realistic chance of finishing seventh.

Martindale said: “I thought we were passive in the first-half, but we managed to make tweaks to it and that really helped us. The subs really helped us.

“We defended very, very well in the second-half.

“I thought Bruce playing on their back three – that’s his game. The wee man was fantastic, he got us up the park, he got in behind.

“And his goal was fantastic – out of nothing.

“The teams down here have not defended well enough all season and that’s why they are there, so you try and put them under pressure.”

