Malky Mackay frustrated with referee and VAR after Ross County’s late defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay frustrated with referee and VAR after Ross County’s late defeat

By Press Association
Ross County manager Malky MacKay was frustrated (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County manager Malky MacKay was frustrated (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was left hugely frustrated by referee Euan Anderson and two VAR interventions after his side fell to a Kevin van Veen penalty nine minutes into stoppage time at Motherwell.

County had a penalty award rescinded in their 1-0 defeat after video assistant Willie Collum intervened but Mackay was further aggrieved that Anderson had not let play continue for another couple of seconds before giving the spot-kick – the ball fell for George Harmon whose shot was touched over by Liam Kelly after the whistle blew.

County substitute Owura Edwards was sent off for two quickfire bookings not long before Keith Watson was penalised for handball following a VAR review during what turned out to be 15 minutes of stoppage time.

Mackay, whose side remain in the bottom two, said: “For the penalty we didn’t get, I believe there’s a possibility that Alex Samuel was brought down and then there was the challenge on Connor Randall, which I haven’t seen often enough to decide whether or not it’s a clear penalty.

“The ref thinks it was a stonewall penalty and those were his exact words because I went on to the pitch to ask him. My bugbear is that he makes a genuine error by not letting the move run out because he blows the whistle before the ball breaks to George Harmon. He needs to let the move happen.

“Someone sitting in a room decides. He’s involved in the game, watching it happen in real time from five yards away. The guy in the studio, meanwhile, is looking at frames and looking at stills, which we all know is something different.

“VAR is refereeing football in Scotland, not referees. Most managers in the Premiership I speak to can’t believe where the bar has been set for these decisions in this country compared to what we see in England for example.

“It makes it sickening when VAR decides in the 96th minute that it’s a penalty when it flicks Keith Watson’s hand when he’s not even looking at it.

“I spoke to their goalkeeper and he couldn’t believe a penalty was given. I’d also be interested to discover how many other games have had 12 minutes of added time this season.

“And then for the two bookings – were they dreadful challenges considering there was a player, and I will not name him, who has committed five fouls and not been booked?

“It’s one of those days where everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell felt both penalty decisions were ultimately correct.

“I was a bit frustrated – Dan Casey has an effort first half which I felt was going in the back of the net, which I think comes off Keith Watson’s hand,” he said.

“I am delighted they took their time over the Calum Butcher one because it’s absolutely brilliant defending, he gets a touch on the ball and you can see it change direction. So, for me, correct call.

“Then it comes in the second half, whether it’s a slice of luck or the correct decision then I don’t think any of us know.

“But generally if it’s heading towards goal or there’s a clear opportunity and it comes off a hand then it seems to be a penalty.

“I have seen another camera angle where it looks as if it is falling beautifully for him (Jonathan Obika) and he is probably going to bash it in the back of the net.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks