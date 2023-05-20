Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic players not to ‘waste’ games ahead of cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic players not to ‘waste’ games ahead of cup final

By Press Association
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou saw his side draw (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou saw his side draw (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ange Postecoglou told his Celtic players not to “just tick off” the games until the Scottish Cup final after they drew 2-2 with St Mirren at Parkhead.

Curtis Main scored either side of a Kyogo Furuhashi strike to give the visitors a shock interval lead against the cinch Premiership champions.

Main missed a couple of great chances and hit a post before Hoops captain Callum McGregor levelled in the 81st minute to ensure his side avoided a second successive league defeat after the 3-0 loss to Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Celtic face Hibernian away and Aberdeen at home before taking on Championship side Inverness in the cup final at Hampden Park on June 3, where they will look to clinch a domestic treble.

Postecoglou bristled when it was suggested his side had been fortunate against St Mirren, saying: “That’s your opinion, that’s fine. No, I don’t think we were fortunate.”

He added: “If they’re thinking about the cup final now, that’s a problem. Because when you start thinking too far ahead, you miss what’s happening now.

“We can’t have players thinking about performing on that day. Perform today, perform Wednesday, perform next week and then focus on the cup final.

“This group of players have been outstanding. But there is always this thing inside of me that I don’t want them to waste a moment of their career or a game.

“They have done their job and won the title for the second year in a row and they have Champions League football to look forward to. We haven’t lost at home for two years, so it is not me being critical of this group. Far from it.

“I just want them to enjoy their football and make every game count, not just tick them off until we get to the cup final. Why not play some good football for the next couple of games and enjoy it and make sure our fans enjoy it?

“We play in a certain way that requires a full commitment to every aspect of the game and we’ve just gone off it.

“When you look at it, it is not about individuals, it is about the collective. We have been really good at committing to a game plan and a game structure and a discipline and we’ve gone off that.”

Asked if, sub-consciously, an element of switching off was inevitable with the league title won, he said: “That’s probably true but the games are still there. Either you accept that you are going to struggle for the rest of these games or you do something about it.

“I understand that and I get that because they are human beings. We’ve won the title again which is what the ambition was, but there are still games to be played.”

St Mirren beat Celtic 2-0 last September but had suffered three heavy defeats to the Hoops subsequently.

On this occasion manager Stephen Robinson left Celtic Park a “frustrated man”, although, with the Buddies in sixth place, two points behind Hibernian, he is not giving up on a European place.

He said: “I thought the boys were terrific. To be frustrated not to win the game tells you it was a magnificent performance, to a man.

“It’s difficult to ask any more from them. We created chances and we asked the boys to be brave and they were.

“They passed the ball, we kept possession and we created a lot of chances. With two games to go we’re still in the race for Europe.

“Being frustrated not to win at Celtic Park shows what a good group of boys we’ve got and how far we’ve come.”

