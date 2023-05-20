Paul Simpson gutted Carlisle matchwinner Ben Barclay will miss play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson gutted Carlisle matchwinner Ben Barclay will miss play-off final

By Press Association
Paul Simpson has guided Carlisle into the play-off final (Richard Sellers/PA)
Paul Simpson is “gutted” for Ben Barclay after the on-loan Stockport defender scored the goal that secured Carlisle’s 3-2 aggregate Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final win over Bradford.

Barclay cannot play against his parent club who earlier in the day defeated Salford on penalties to reach Wembley themselves.

Barclay headed home after Bradford threatened to send the tie to penalties as 37-year-old Matt Derbyshire brought the teams level on aggregate early in the second half of extra time.

Brad Halliday’s own goal after 21 minutes and Callum Guy’s strike in the first period of extra time gave the Cumbrians the advantage after losing the first leg at Valley Parade 1-0.

“Ben  got the goal but unfortunately can’t play,” confirmed otherwise jubilant boss Simpson. “It is one of those nightmare scenarios.

“When he has been fit this year Ben has been brilliant for us. I am sure he will be coming along for the trip.

“Even though he can’t be involved in the game he will be a big part of our training programme.

“We knew that before and it was always a gamble. I am sure he was desperate for it to be Salford.”

On Carlisle’s first trip to Wembley since 2011 Simpson, who masterminded United’s last promotion, added: “We are not going there to make up the numbers.

“I had so much belief in the group we had enough to get over the line.

“They produced a performance to get us a result against a good side.

“I am sweating buckets because I feel like I have gone through the mill myself.”

Bradford were always on the back foot when Halliday, under pressure from JK Gordon, put through his own net after 21 minutes.

They did hit the post shortly after but League Two’s top marksman Andy Cook had little opportunity to add to his 31-goal total.

“It wasn’t what we hoped for,” said Bantams boss Mark Hughes. “.Clearly we wanted to get to the last game of the season.

“We have played well enough this season to deserve that.

“We have looked back on the goals and clearly they are all bad goals. But every goal is a bad goal and we could have done better in certain situations.

“I am disappointed with the last one especially. We had enough players around the lad who got the header.

“It has been an exceptional season in terms of where we were last year. We should not overlook that point.

“We have produced some great moments but other moments have hurt us and not allowed us to finish the season how we wanted.

“We are a different club now and we can use this disappointment next season.  We came up short this season but next year we won’t.”

