On this day in 2018: Santi Cazorla announces Arsenal departure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Santi Cazorla announced he was leaving Arsenal on this day in 2018 after six years with the club.

The Spain midfielder, then aged 33, had made 180 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring 29 goals, following his arrival from Malaga in 2012.

Out of action since October 2016 due to an Achilles injury, he was set to depart with his contract coming to an end.

Cazorla celebrates scoring Arsenal’s first goal in the 2014 FA Cup final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cazorla’s time with Arsenal included two FA Cup triumphs, with him scoring a free-kick in the 2014 final, which Arsene Wenger’s side won 3-2, to begin a comeback after they had fallen 2-0 behind to Hull at Wembley.

In a video addressing fans, Cazorla said: “I am very sad to be leaving after so many great times.

“I have loved my time with the club and I will always remember the special moments we had together.

Cazorla won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Our FA Cup win in 2014 is something we will never forget, it was a great moment for me and for the club.

“I want to say thank you very much because you always give me a special support. I am very proud to be part of this club’s history and I want to wish you the best; I will miss you a lot.”