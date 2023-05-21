Jim Goodwin hopeful Steven Fletcher will return for Dundee Utd midweek clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin hopeful Steven Fletcher will return for Dundee Utd midweek clash

By Press Association
Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher (right) could return from injury against Kilmarnock on Wednesday (Steve Welsh/PA Images).
Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher (right) could return from injury against Kilmarnock on Wednesday (Steve Welsh/PA Images).

Jim Goodwin is optimistic that striker Steven Fletcher could return from injury for Dundee United’s crucial relegation battle against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Fletcher sat out Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston with a groin problem amid suggestions his season could be over.

However, the 36-year-old could be back in action in midweek as United chase the victory they need in their bid to beat the drop.

The Tangerines, who had Aziz Behich sent-off for two yellow cards, were left two points adrift at the foot of the Premiership after Ian Harkes’ stunning volley was sandwiched by goals from Livingston pair Bruce Anderson and James Penrice.

But, with Killie and Ross County also both losing, the Tannadice outfit know victory on Wednesday will lift them off the bottom and boost their chances of staying in the top-flight.

On the other hand, defeat – coupled with a win for County against St Johnstone – will see them drop back down into the Championship just three years after promotion in 2020.

And Goodwin admits Fletcher’s return would make a massive difference to his side at a critical time.

He said: “I think in a game like Saturday against Livingston, when physicality is a big thing, he would have been important.

“Young [Rory] Macleod worked his socks off up front in fairness to him. He’s a 17-year-old academy prospect who we have extremely high hopes for, but it does change the game-plan a little bit.

“Fletch leads the line well, he’s an experienced player. When the ball goes forward it tends to stick with him and he brings other people into the game.

“We had to adapt without him but that’s what football is all about.

“Teams all over the country have to go without their key players. It’s just how you adapt and adjust thereafter.

“He will be touch and go for Wednesday. It’s not a major injury but it was enough to keep him out of Saturday’s game.

“If he could have played through the pain barrier he would have, but with a groin strain it’s extremely difficult.”

United started brightly but went behind on 10 minutes when Anderson cashed in on a defensive misunderstanding and, despite levelling through Harkes’ stunner, Penrice fired home what turned out to be the winner on 59 minutes.

Behich was then red carded for two bookings just eight minutes apart as an increasingly scrappy game slipped away from the visitors.

It was a win that arrested a three-game losing streak for Livi, who were already safe from relegation but played with fight and determination.

Manager David Martindale said: “What you find at this point in the season is – when you’re playing teams in around relegation, which is what basically the bottom six is – the football kind of goes out the window and it becomes a wee bit risk averse, for obvious reasons.

“Part of the plan is to put the opposition under pressure as much as possible – and how you get the ball up to that offensive third is kind of irrelevant at times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks